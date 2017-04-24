What Happened When Migos Visited Mike Tyson’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GQ set up a little meet & greet and private tour for Atlanta rap trio Migos at Mike Tyson‘s Las Vegas mansion. He showed them what wealth really looks like, introduced him to his live-in animal friends, and explained why he no longer owns a tiger.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

