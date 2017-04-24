The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Nicki Minaj Had A Better Strategy In Beef With Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment


It looks like hip-hop beef just doesn’t work quite the same way any more. Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma‘s beef had most hip-hop fans rooting hard for Remy. And her diss track, “ShETHER,” was undeniably more cutthroat than Nicki’s “No Frauds.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But after the video for “No Frauds” came out, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, the winner of this whole war is looking like the woman with more strategy, rather than just bars. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Extremely Shady “No Frauds” Feat. Drake & Lil Wayne [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Is Winning, Even Though She Lost To Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE] 

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beef , nicki minaj , No Frauds , Remy Ma , strategy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 hours ago
04.24.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Photos