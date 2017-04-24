Why Nicki Minaj Had A Better Strategy In Beef With Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It looks like hip-hop beef just doesn’t work quite the same way any more. Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma‘s beef had most hip-hop fans rooting hard for Remy. And her diss track, “ShETHER,” was undeniably more cutthroat than Nicki’s “No Frauds.”

But after the video for “No Frauds” came out, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, the winner of this whole war is looking like the woman with more strategy, rather than just bars. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

