Kendrick Announces "DAMN" Tour!

Written By: justash

Posted 27 mins ago
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Looks like Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to make us all say “DAMN” at a stage near you. He announced at 17 tour stop along with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. The tour will kick of July 12th in Arizona.

who's going?

I may need to plan a trip to Brooklyn.

Source: Radio One / Radio One

