Kendrick Announces “DAMN” Tour!

Looks like Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to make us all say “DAMN” at a stage near you. He announced at 17 tour stop along with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. The tour will kick of July 12th in Arizona.
I may need to plan a trip to Brooklyn.
