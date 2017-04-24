Kendrick Announces “DAMN” Tour!

Looks like Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to make us all say “DAMN” at a stage near you. He announced at 17 tour stop along with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. The tour will kick of July 12th in Arizona.

who's going? A post shared by HotNewHipHop (@hotnewhiphop) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:16am PDT

I may need to plan a trip to Brooklyn.

