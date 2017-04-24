Fasho Celebrity News
Beyonce Who Needs The Grammys?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Beyonce just got her revenge on voters who denied Lemonade top honors at this year’s Grammy Awards — by snagging an award that’s even harder to get.

Bey is now in the exclusive group of artists who can call themselves Peabody Award winners. Only seven Peabodys are given out each year, and that covers all forms of visual media. The committee says, “The audacity of [Lemonade‘s] reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

Other winners this year include Atlanta, Veep and Louis C.K’s Horace and Pete. (New York)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • They give out about 100 Grammys every year — this is much cooler.
  • We still think Lemonade deserved the Grammy.
  • If she’d have been ignored, would Kanye have rushed the stage and taken Louis C.K’s?
Photos