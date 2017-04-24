Beyonce Who Needs The Grammys?

Beyonce just got her revenge on voters who denied Lemonade top honors at this year’s Grammy Awards — by snagging an award that’s even harder to get.
Bey is now in the exclusive group of artists who can call themselves Peabody Award winners. Only seven Peabodys are given out each year, and that covers all forms of visual media. The committee says, “The audacity of [Lemonade‘s] reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”
Other winners this year include Atlanta, Veep and Louis C.K’s Horace and Pete. (New York)
Fasho Thoughts:
- They give out about 100 Grammys every year — this is much cooler.
- We still think Lemonade deserved the Grammy.
- If she’d have been ignored, would Kanye have rushed the stage and taken Louis C.K’s?
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy
30 photos Launch gallery
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 30
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 30
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 30
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 30
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 30
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 30
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 30
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 30
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 30
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 30
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 30
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 30
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 30
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 30
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 30
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 30
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 30
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 30
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 30
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 30
21.Source:Instagram 21 of 30
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 30
23.Source:Instagram 23 of 30
24.Source:Instagram 24 of 30
25.Source:Instagram 25 of 30
26.Source:Instagram 26 of 30
27.Source:Instagram 27 of 30
28.Source:Instagram 28 of 30
29.Source:Instagram 29 of 30
30.Source:Instagram 30 of 30
comments – Add Yours