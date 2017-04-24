Beyonce Who Needs The Grammys?

Beyonce just got her revenge on voters who denied Lemonade top honors at this year’s Grammy Awards — by snagging an award that’s even harder to get.

Bey is now in the exclusive group of artists who can call themselves Peabody Award winners. Only seven Peabodys are given out each year, and that covers all forms of visual media. The committee says, “The audacity of [Lemonade‘s] reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

Other winners this year include Atlanta, Veep and Louis C.K’s Horace and Pete. (New York)

