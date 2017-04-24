JustAsh
Amber Rose Defeats T.I.’s Side Girl

Written By: justash

Posted 3 hours ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

I’m not sure where or how Amber Rose plays a role in this T.I., Tiny, Bernice, and any other side chick drama. But I definitely agree with her about this one. We don’t know the whole story and I wasn’t there reporting live.

Amber voices her frustations and why isn’t anyone questioning T.I.?

 

 

Now I don’t see Tiny reaching out to Bernice and why should she? At the end of the day, who has a ring here.

 

