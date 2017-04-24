Another ‘Friday’ Movie Is In The Works!

Can you believe that its already been twenty two years since ‘Friday’ hit the theaters. Luckily another movie may just be in store! Pops aka John Witherspoon, spilled a little of the tea.

“I was at the airport and I saw Ice Cube. Cube said he’s gonna do another Friday. He said he wanted to meet with me, he couldn’t make it, but we’re gonna do meet next week and get things together.” – TMZ

One question, will the whole originial cast be a part of it??

