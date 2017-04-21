Kim Zolciak Returning to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kim Zolciak has officially signed on for the tenth season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
According to TMZ, RHOA wanted Zolciak as a full-time cast member, but because of commitments to Don’t Be Tardy, she only signed on to be a part-time member.
That could be good news for fans of NeNe Leakes, though, because Leakes reportedly will not be coming back to the show unless she is making more money than Zolciak.
READ MORE: TheGrio.com
Article Courtesy of TMZ and The Grio
Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images
