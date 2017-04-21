Uncategorized
Janet Jackson Fan Files a Lawsuit Over Her Postponed Tour

It’s been more than a year since Janet Jackson postponed the remainder of her Unbreakable world tour to start a family, and no replacement dates have been announced. Live Nation said the shows would be made up in 2017, but so far crickets. In response, a fan has filed a class action lawsuit against Live Nation.

Tiana Adams filed the suit, claiming Live Nation is trying to avoid having to issue refunds by referring to the shows as postponed instead of canceled, according to TMZ. The Unbreakable tour has been “postponed” three times since beginning in summer 2015, postponing her United Kingdom and Europe dates for surgery and then canceling those rescheduled shows for undisclosed reasons. Doctors reportedly ordered the third postponement, which wiped away all the North American dates, so that she could make a baby.

Along with husband Al Mana, who she’s now separated from, Jackson had her first child in January.

 

