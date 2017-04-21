Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

D.L. Hughley and George Lopez Both Get Matching Tattoos in Honor of Charlie Murphy

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Comedy Get Down

Source: Client Submitted / CS


Comedians George Lopez and DL Hughley found a lasting way to honor their late friend Charlie Murphy.

The day after his funeral on Wednesday in New Jersey, the comics hit up a tattoo shop in New York City to ink the side of their hands with “Darkness,” the nickname given to Murphy in the 80s by Rick James.

The pair showed off their matching tatts in a pic posted to Lopez’s Instagram, taken right after their appointment at Fun City Tattoo.

“Eternal #Darkness is spreading,” Lopez captioned the image.


Murphy died last week following a battle with leukemia.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Client Submitted

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

12 photos Launch gallery

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Continue reading Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

charlie murphy , DARKNESS , DL Hughley , George Lopez , Tattoos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 11 hours ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 1 day ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 1 day ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 1 day ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 3 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 3 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 4 days ago
04.18.17
Photos