#SharifDKingShow ZAYN ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Still Got Time” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 39 mins ago
Through it all, Zayn “Still Got Time” to create this wild house parties. In Zayn’s newest video, he puts together an insane party that  one could never forget. You can find everything for ladies twerking to skateboarders hitting tricks, tattoos, drinking, stripping and any other activity you could imagine happening at an al night extravaganza. Party Next Door didn’t play a part in the fun filled house party however Zayn managed to create the unforgettable experience in the video below.

 

 

