JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

RIP Cuba Gooding Sr.

Written By: justash

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Summer Soul Jam

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

So many deaths have been occurring just in these past two weeks. The Soul Singer was found dead in his car in Cali, at the age of 72.

“Law enforcement sources tell us Cuba Gooding Jr.‘s dad was slumped over in his silver Jaguar, parked on Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills, CA. We’re told the fire department responded to the scene at 12:58 PM PT and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

We’re told police found empty booze containers in the car, and suspect he died from an overdose.

Cuba Sr. was the lead singer of the ’70s soul group The Main Ingredient, which had a huge hit in 1972 with “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

He and his wife, Shirley, had 4 children together — including actors Cuba and Omar. ”  TMZ

Lets continue to celebrate More Life.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Cuba Gooding , cuba gooding sr. , Dead , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , overdose , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading RIP Cuba Gooding Sr.

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 4 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 4 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 4 days ago
04.17.17
Photos