RIP Cuba Gooding Sr.

So many deaths have been occurring just in these past two weeks. The Soul Singer was found dead in his car in Cali, at the age of 72.

“Law enforcement sources tell us Cuba Gooding Jr.‘s dad was slumped over in his silver Jaguar, parked on Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills, CA. We’re told the fire department responded to the scene at 12:58 PM PT and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

We’re told police found empty booze containers in the car, and suspect he died from an overdose.

Cuba Sr. was the lead singer of the ’70s soul group The Main Ingredient, which had a huge hit in 1972 with “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

He and his wife, Shirley, had 4 children together — including actors Cuba and Omar. ” TMZ

Lets continue to celebrate More Life.

