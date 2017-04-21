K. Michelle Puts The Real On BLAST!

When are people going to learn to not test K. Michelle and her gangsta??!
When asked about drama from her past, K. Michelle didn’t take the shade too lightly thrown by Loni Love.
Jesus!
Why they get her started? Loni, you shoulda known better.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
4 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. MigosSource:Radio One 1 of 4
2. Lil Durk2 of 4
3. T.I.Source:Radio One 3 of 4
4. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 4 of 4
comments – Add Yours