Prince Single Remains on Sale!!!

As fans mark the first anniversary of Prince‘s death (Friday), one track from his disputed recordings remains on sale.

“Deliverance” is available exclusively from the label RMA, which claims the court order halting the EP does not apply to the single.

Prince’s estate continues to claim that engineer George Ian Boxill is violating a signed agreement he made with the late funk rocker that all recordings made during the sessions they worked together would remain the artist’s exclusive property.

The restraining order continues through May 3rd, with another hearing expected to be heard before then. (Billboard)