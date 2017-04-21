Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Prince Single Remains on Sale!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

As fans mark the first anniversary of Prince‘s death (Friday), one track from his disputed recordings remains on sale.

“Deliverance” is available exclusively from the label RMA, which claims the court order halting the EP does not apply to the single.

Prince’s estate continues to claim that engineer George Ian Boxill is violating a signed agreement he made with the late funk rocker that all recordings made during the sessions they worked together would remain the artist’s exclusive property.

The restraining order continues through May 3rd, with another hearing expected to be heard before then. (Billboard)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Celebrities Honor Prince On What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Honor Prince On What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Continue reading Prince Single Remains on Sale!!!

Celebrities Honor Prince On What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , on , prince , Remains , sale , Single

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 3 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 4 days ago
04.17.17
Photos