Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho April The Giraffe Live Stream Coming To An End

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

If you’re one of the millions of people who have watched the live stream of April the giraffe over the past two months, you’re going to need something else to watch after today (Friday).

The Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York is cutting the live stream at 4:30 p.m. ET. After that, if you want to see April and her still-unnamed baby boy, you’ll have to visit the park. Since February 10th, when the park started its live stream of the pregnant giraffe, an estimated 273 million viewers tuned in to watch. When April finally gave birth last Saturday, 1.2-million people were watching. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • YouTube says April’s live stream was the second most live-viewed channel ever.
  • Toys ‘R’ Us, which sponsored the live stream, really benefited.
  • This will leave a void in some people’s lives.
  • This won’t be the last time we hear about the baby giraffe. His name will be announced in a couple of weeks.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Their Softer Side: Rappers Kicking It With Animals! [Gallery]

15 photos Launch gallery

Their Softer Side: Rappers Kicking It With Animals! [Gallery]

Continue reading #WTFasho April The Giraffe Live Stream Coming To An End

Their Softer Side: Rappers Kicking It With Animals! [Gallery]

<strong>SOURCE</strong>: <a href="http://globalgrind.com/entertainment/pictures-gif-rappers-with-animals-photos&quot; target="_blank">GlobalGrind</a> <p><strong><a href="http://zhiphopcleveland.com/author/ronechanelbrooks/"><img class="size-full wp-image-3671961 alignleft" title="572819_1549297958_786588647_n" alt="" src="http://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2012/05/572819_1549297958_786588647_n.jpg?w=180&h=180&quot; width="180" height="180" /></a>Be sure to tune into the Midday’s weekly 10am-3pm with <a href="http://zhiphopcleveland.com/author/ronechanelbrooks/">RoDigga</a&gt;! </strong> <a href="http://www.facebook.com/ro.digga"><strong>Facebook Main: ro.digga</strong></a> <a href="http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ro-Digga/184585504923742"><strong>Facebook 2: rodigga2</strong></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/#!/rodigga"><strong>Twitter: @RoDigga</strong></a> <a href="http://instagram.com/#!/rodigga"><strong>Instagram: @RoDigga</strong></a></p>

#WTFasho , an , april , Coming , donjuanfasho , end , Fasho Celebrity News , Giraffe , live , stream , The , to

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 3 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 4 days ago
04.17.17
Photos