Scottie And Larsa Pippen Going Through With Divorce

Another one bites the dust. Scottie and his wife Larsa are officially calling it quits…. let’s hope Future didn’t have anything to do with it this time.

Scottie Pippen and Larsa have finally made a decision on the state of their marriage — and will move forward with the divorce … TMZ Sports has learned.

The good news … the NBA legend and the former ‘Real Housewives’ star are on really good terms and have vowed to remain friends after the split.

We broke the story … Scottie filed divorce docs back in October after 19 years of marriage. The two have 4 kids together. READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: