9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Scottie And Larsa Pippen Going Through With Divorce

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Nike Kids Rock Cocktails & Canapes - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty


Another one bites the dust.  Scottie and his wife Larsa are officially calling it quits…. let’s hope Future didn’t have anything to do with it this time.

Scottie Pippen and Larsa have finally made a decision on the state of their marriage — and will move forward with the divorce … TMZ Sports has learned. 

The good news … the NBA legend and the former ‘Real Housewives’ star are on really good terms and have vowed to remain friends after the split.

We broke the story … Scottie filed divorce docs back in October after 19 years of marriage. The two have 4 kids together. READ MORE

Scottie Pippen

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Scottie And Larsa Pippen Going Through With Divorce

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 20 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 4 days ago
04.16.17
Photos