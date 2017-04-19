Scottie And Larsa Pippen Going Through With Divorce

Another one bites the dust. Scottie and his wife Larsa are officially calling it quits…. let’s hope Future didn’t have anything to do with it this time.
Scottie Pippen and Larsa have finally made a decision on the state of their marriage — and will move forward with the divorce … TMZ Sports has learned.
The good news … the NBA legend and the former ‘Real Housewives’ star are on really good terms and have vowed to remain friends after the split.
We broke the story … Scottie filed divorce docs back in October after 19 years of marriage. The two have 4 kids together. READ MORE
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. MigosSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Lil Durk6 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. T.I.Source:Radio One 16 of 19
17. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 19 of 19
