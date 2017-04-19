Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

The normally private Al Mana held nothing back.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Janet Jackson’s estranged husband Wissam Al Mana is apparently not letting go of his wife without a fight—which would explain why he just expressed his love for her in a heartfelt love letter posted to his website.

Versace - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Earlier this month it was rumored that the couple had split, deciding to end their five-year marriage just after welcoming a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, in January. At press time, there had been no confirmation of divorce from either Jackson or Al Mana. However, Reports state that Jackson grew tired of her estranged husband’s super controlling behavior that translated to her career as well as at home.

EBONY is reporting that Al Mana posted the revealing love letter to Jackson on his website as rumors of a spilt continue to swirl. The usually private billionaire didn’t hold anything back.

The short and sweet love letter reads:

“Love.

To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the letter reads. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Last week, both Jackson and Al Mana were photographed with their son, albeit separately. Jackson posted an official photo of her baby boy to Instagram, while Al Mana was photographed playing with their son in the park.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936214/keshia-knight-pulliam-reportedly-concerned-for-infant-daughters-safety-around-ed-hartwell/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936309/aaron-hernandez-suicide/

Celebrity Couples , celebrity divorces , celebrity news , Entertainment News , janet jackson , music news , Wissam Al Mana

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 11 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 12 hours ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 12 hours ago
04.19.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 5 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 5 days ago
04.14.17
Photos