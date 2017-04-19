Uncategorized
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated To Prince On First Anniversary Of His Death

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

A proper way to honor the legend.

 

It’s hard to believe that almost a year ago one of the most innovative and unforgettable music legends passed awat. April 21 will mark the first anniversary of Prince’s death and while many fans still find it hard to grasp that he is no longer with us, BET is committed to showing him the proper respect.

Prince

Source: getty / Getty


BET has just announced that the network will devote an entire day of programming to the legacy of Prince. BET, BET Soul, BET Jams and Centric are all involved in the broadcasting tribute. Shadow and Act has the full details.

The Prince tribute line-up includes:

— BET HONORS PRINCE:

Last year, the world lost the singer-songwriter, actor, record producer, multi-instrumentalist and dancer Prince Rogers Nelson. To remember and celebrate the artistic genius of this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, as the 1-year anniversary of his passing approaches, the network will air a multiplatform slate of programming Friday, April 21.

— BET – 2016 BET AWARDS (RE-AIR)

HIGHLIGHT: an all-star tribute featuring Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Hudson, The Roots, Prince’s long time friend Sheila E. and others influenced by his music.

— BET SOUL

Beginning at 6:00AM, 24 hours of Prince and Prince protégé videos and live performances

— BET JAMS

Prince-themed music videos will be airing at these hours: 9AM, 12PM, 5PM, 8PM, 1AM and 4AM ET

— CENTRIC

Prince-themed programming ALL morning from 4:00 – 10:00AM

 

In addition to television programming, BET will also roll out these social media tributes:

The BET and CENTRIC TV Logo will be purple on all BET social media platforms. There will be live tweets broadcast on air all day with the Twitter hashtag #BETRemembersPrince starting on April 19. Also, a funny Top 10 countdown of Prince’s shadiest moments called The Shades of Prince and celebrity confessionals revealing where they were when they learned of Prince’s passing, his influence on their careers, and what his life meant to them.

 

