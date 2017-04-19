Uncategorized
Will Smith Looking to Play the Iconic Genie in “Aladdin” Remake

'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty


Will Smith is said to be in early talks for the title role in director Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic “Aladdin.”

The part was voiced by the late Robin Williams in the original 1992 animated film, which retold the Middle East-set folk tale of a young man granted three wishes by a genie trapped in a lamp and the evil sorcerer who covets the magical object.

Dan Lin is producing what Disney says will be an ambitious and nontraditional take on Aladdin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the deal goes through, Smith’s casting would be the first big role filled for the project, which is currently amid a worldwide casting search for its two leads.

As previously reported, Smith was in talks for Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” movie back in January, but a deal never followed due to scheduling. Per THR, Smith had been trying to juggle “Dumbo” and “Bad Boys 3,” but with “Bad Boys 3” temporarily off the table due to a loss of a director, Smith may have more wiggle room in that department.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Samir Hussein and Getty Images

Photos