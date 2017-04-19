Will Smith Looking to Play the Iconic Genie in “Aladdin” Remake

is said to be in early talks for the title role in directorlive-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic “Aladdin.”

The part was voiced by the late Robin Williams in the original 1992 animated film, which retold the Middle East-set folk tale of a young man granted three wishes by a genie trapped in a lamp and the evil sorcerer who covets the magical object.

Dan Lin is producing what Disney says will be an ambitious and nontraditional take on Aladdin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the deal goes through, Smith’s casting would be the first big role filled for the project, which is currently amid a worldwide casting search for its two leads.

As previously reported, Smith was in talks for Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” movie back in January, but a deal never followed due to scheduling. Per THR, Smith had been trying to juggle “Dumbo” and “Bad Boys 3,” but with “Bad Boys 3” temporarily off the table due to a loss of a director, Smith may have more wiggle room in that department.

