Tyra Banks to Star in and Produce Sequel to Disney's "Life Size"

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 17 hours ago
Tyra Banks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tyra Banks is returning for a sequel of her hit TV movie, “Life-Size,” reports Variety.

“Life-Size 2” is a go at Freeform, the sister network of the Disney Channel, which presented the original film that aired in 2000 and co-starred Lindsey Lohan.

Banks will reprise her role as Eve, a doll that comes to life. This time around, however, she is grown-up and set on helping a young woman learn to live and love again. Along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life.

Freeform, which describes the telepic as a “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie,” will premiere “Life-Size 2” in December 2018.

In addition to starring, Banks will also serve as executive producer. The project is the latest addition to her plate after becoming the new host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” this summer, and returning to host “America’s Next Top Model” on VH1.


SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and Disney

Disney Channel , FREEFORM , LIFE SIZE , LIFE-SIZE 2 , tyra banks

