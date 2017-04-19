Uncategorized
New Drama Featuring Rosie Perez to Stream on Hulu

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 16 hours ago
TrevorLIVE New York 2015

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty


Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to “Pure,” the six-part Mennonite drug-running drama starring Rosie Perez and Ryan Robbins currently airing on CBC in Canada.

The series follows a Mennonite pastor (Robbins) trying to protect his family and preserve his faith while battling drug trafficking within his community.

Perez plays a Texas DEA agent bent on taking down a gang leader (played by “Orphan Black” actor Peter Outerbridge) who threatens the pastor’s family.

“Pure” was created and written by Michael Amo and is directed by Ken Girotti. Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson are executive producers, along with Girotti and David MacLeod.

The U.S. sale by Cineflix Rights will see the series air exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.

Below, a more detailed synopsis from CanadianMennonite.com:

The first episode of Pure begins with the execution of a Mexican Mennonite family that had sought refuge from the Mexican Mennonite mob led by Eli Voss (played by Peter Outerbridge) in Ontario. A boy escapes and is adopted by a local colony, which is led by Noah Funk, the new pastor (Ryan Robbins). But the colony’s Epp family—good thing they weren’t Thiessens—is working with Voss, and threaten Noah’s family if he doesn’t deliver the boy to them. In the end, Noah is forced to work for Voss himself, which, from Noah’s view, is an opportunity to be an informant and expose the evil in the Mennonite world. Meanwhile, Detective Bronco Novak (A.J. Buckley) is hot on the trail of all these Mennonite criminals, with the help—over the phone—of a detective in Texas (Rosie Perez).

Perez talks about her role in the vignette below, beginning at 23:57:


Photos