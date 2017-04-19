How a Threesome Landed Basketball Wives’ Tami Roman in the ER

It’s like she’s having a confessional and just has to share her threesome adventure. And according to her, they’re not all they’re cracked up to be, and can even be quite dangerous!

We’re now learning this because of her recent interview with the notorious Paper magazine. Admittedly Roman has experienced a couple of threesome sessions but says she isn’t into women enough to fully really enjoy them.

With that in mind, she prefers to sit back, watch her man and another woman do their thing and then join in after “waiting [her] turn.”

This is where thing get interesting, she confesses. She says once a young lady joined them and did everything she could to show up Tami’s own bedroom skills.

“Them bitches do too much extra s—t. You know, that s—t that you’re not going to do once this bitch leaves.

“Like, she come in the bedroom and let him f—k her for 45 minutes! Bitch, why? I’m not doing all that when you leave, and now you got this motherf—ker spoiled.”

Now that we have your full attention, she’s got more …

“So now you got to lay there and let this fool pump his heart out and act interested, but 30 minutes later you getting dry, got to get out the bed, go get lube, it’s cold as f—k you lay back down, try to get your mind right, glance at the clock, he still got 10 minutes to go, you thinking about emails you still haven’t answered, clearly you’re bored as f—k because you been came, now you aggravated, so you fake another orgasm just to inspire his momentum. That’s some bulls—t when you really think about it!”

Well damn, damn. Is that info for you? No, it’s not? What the hell else do you wanna know? Oh yeah, how did she end up in the emergency room?

She reveals that after trying to keep up with her far-more-limber counterpart, she ended up overexerting herself and had a full-on back spasm.

“You stretch your legs back over your head and instantly you feel it, here it comes, a f—king lower back spasm, followed by your hamstring tightening up.

“You try to hang in there, but between his thrust pump and the gas building up in your stomach, you aren’t going to make it.”

She went on, “You don’t want to fart, so you scream: “Babe, wait.” He stops, but now you can’t move, you gotta be rushed to the emergency room.

“Everybody’s looking at you, and finally someone asks what happened to her. Your man says, “Oh, she got stuck trying to f—k like the bitch from the threesome. She wasn’t ready.’”

Holy crap! Now you know.

You read what else Tami Has to say about threesomes (which she DOESN’T recommend at this point) at Papermag.com.

By the way, “Basketball Wives,” Season 6, premieres TONIGHT, April 17 at 9/8c on VH1.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Leon Bennett and Getty Images