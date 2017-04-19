SharifDKingShow Kendrick Lamar – DNA. (Video)

Kendrick recently made the world say “Damn.” in efforts to release new music for the world. From the time Kendrick first released music up until now, people have always wondered why Kendrick Lamar’s music was so different? What’s in his DNA? Well In Kendrick’s First visual off the new Project ‘Damn.” K Dot teams up with Actor Don Cheadle, who pushes forward with a lie detector test which back fires & possesses him to live out the words, the vibes and feeling of Kendrick’s DNA. Watch the video below.
