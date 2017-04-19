Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Kendrick Lamar – DNA. (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 38 mins ago
Leave a comment

Kendrick recently made the world say “Damn.” in efforts to release new music for the world. From the time Kendrick first released music up until now, people have always wondered why Kendrick Lamar’s music was so different? What’s in his DNA? Well In Kendrick’s First visual off the new Project ‘Damn.” K Dot teams up with Actor Don Cheadle, who pushes forward with a lie detector test which back fires & possesses him to live out the words, the vibes and feeling of Kendrick’s DNA. Watch the video below.

 

 

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

19 photos Launch gallery

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Kendrick Lamar – DNA. (Video)

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

Damn , DNA , Don Cheadle , HIP-HOP , K. dot , Kendrick Lamar , King Sharif 7 to 12 , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , TDE , TDE Ent , TDE Records , the wiz , VIDEO , wiz loud , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 4 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 5 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 5 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 1 week ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 1 week ago
04.11.17
Photos