#SharifDKingShow Nicki Minaj Ft. Drake & Lil Wayne – "No Frauds" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Nicki Minaj takes her talents to Europe to create her stylish "No Frauds" video. Most of us considered this song a response song to Remy Ma, However Queen Barb has taken the throne and stunting through out the video in her castle displaying why she don't need "No Frauds."  Watch Nicki Minaj & her Young Money Family Lil Tunechi & Drizzy Drake turn up as they move through out London. The "No Frauds" video was directed by Benny Boom.

 

 

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop

Nicki Minaj's all-pink latex photo shoot comes after Remy Ma started rumors that the Young Money rapper's "ass dropped." However, with these photos, everyone's favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet.

 

