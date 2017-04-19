Nicki Minaj takes her talents to Europe to create her stylish “No Frauds” video. Most of us considered this song a response song to Remy Ma, However Queen Barb has taken the throne and stunting through out the video in her castle displaying why she don’t need “No Frauds.” Watch Nicki Minaj & her Young Money Family Lil Tunechi & Drizzy Drake turn up as they move through out London. The “No Frauds” video was directed by Benny Boom. Hit the play button below.

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop 9 photos Launch gallery Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop 1. Nicki dropped down low to show off her top-notch booty. Source:Instagram 1 of 9 2. Nicki and Drake lean in for a photo. Source:Instagram 2 of 9 3. Here she shows off her super sexy ‘fit and beautiful smile. Source:Instagram 3 of 9 4. Her weave nearly swept the floor. Source:Instagram 4 of 9 5. Nicki flicks it up with Odell Beckham, Jr. Source:Instagram 5 of 9 6. The Barbie gives us life in pink latex. Source:Instagram 6 of 9 7. She also posed with NFL player Von Miller. Source:Instagram 7 of 9 8. The rapper takes another quick flick with Odell Beckham, Jr. Source:Instagram 8 of 9 9. Nicki poses with a #VMan cover story at her hotel. Source:Instagram 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Nicki Minaj Ft. Drake & Lil Wayne – “No Frauds” (Video) Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/nicki-minaj"><strong>Nicki Minaj</strong></a>‘s all-pink latex photo shoot comes after <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/remy-ma"><strong>Remy Ma</strong></a> started rumors that the Young Money rapper’s “ass dropped.” However, with these photos, everyone’s favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet. See for yourself!

