JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Angela Rye Shares Top 5 Books To Stay Woke

Written By: justash

Posted 15 mins ago
Leave a comment
angela rye

Source: Larry French / Getty

Angela Rye just may be the definition of a hip hop enthusiast, while fighting the power, speaking her mind, using her voice, and keeping things politic as usual. Being the CEO of IMPACT Strategies, as well as being seen on CNN and NPR as a political commentator/analyst, she still has time to enlighten us on how to #StayWoke.

When I asked what are her top 5 books in order to wake up and #StayWoke here was her response.

Looks like we all have some new books to read. Maybe we need to form a book club. Who’s trying to read these with me?

And Congrats to Angela Rye to making the ‘100 Woke Women’ List, presented by Essence.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

Angela Rye , ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , Stay Woke , This Just In , top 5 , top 5 books

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Angela Rye Shares Top 5 Books To Stay Woke

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 23 hours ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 4 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 5 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 5 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 1 week ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 1 week ago
04.11.17
Photos