Angela Rye Shares Top 5 Books To Stay Woke

Angela Rye just may be the definition of a hip hop enthusiast, while fighting the power, speaking her mind, using her voice, and keeping things politic as usual. Being the CEO of IMPACT Strategies, as well as being seen on CNN and NPR as a political commentator/analyst, she still has time to enlighten us on how to #StayWoke.
When I asked what are her top 5 books in order to wake up and #StayWoke here was her response.
Looks like we all have some new books to read. Maybe we need to form a book club. Who’s trying to read these with me?
And Congrats to Angela Rye to making the ‘100 Woke Women’ List, presented by Essence.
