#WTFasho California Has The Dirtiest Air In The Country!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
California has some of the nicest weather in the country, but also the dirtiest air.

A new study finds that six of the 10 most air polluted cities in the country are located in the Golden State. Bakersfield has the worst air quality in the country with the most days of highly-polluted air. Los Angeles is also on the list as is the metro area covering Visalia and Hanford, California.

Studies show that 125 million Americans are living with unhealthy levels of air pollution. Cities with the healthiest air include Burlington, Vermont; Honolulu; and Wilmington, North Carolina. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The state would be much dirtier if not for some new environmental laws.
  • Unhealthy levels of air pollution could cause lung cancer, asthma attacks, and other life-threatening problems.
  • People love California for the nice weather and many don’t realize how unhealthy the air is.
