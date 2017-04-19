SharifDKingShow French Montana Ft Swae Lee – “Unforgettable” (Video)

French Montana Takes the East African Culture to the next level with his latest music creation “Unforgettable.” French Calls on Swae Lee of the popular rap group “Rae Sremmurd” to assist on a hit single that would help shine light on the African dance movement. The visual displays some of young African dancers pushing their moves to the global stage giving off an unforgettable performance. Watch the video below.

