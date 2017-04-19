SharifDKingShow French Montana Ft Swae Lee – “Unforgettable” (Video)

French Montana Takes the East African Culture to the next level with his latest music creation “Unforgettable.” French Calls on Swae Lee of the popular rap group “Rae Sremmurd” to assist on a hit single that would help shine light on the African dance movement. The visual displays some of young African dancers pushing their moves to the global stage giving off an unforgettable performance. Watch the video below.
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
15 photos Launch gallery
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
1. French began dating Trina in 2012.1 of 15
2. The two never confirmed their relationship publicly, but everyone knew.2 of 15
3. Trina publicly spoke about how she found out that French moved on via social media.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. She also said that she considered the Kardashian sisters friends until he started dating Khloe.4 of 15
5. They made a cute couple.5 of 15
6. Khloe Kardashian became French’s first public, high profile relationship.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. The two were clearly in love.7 of 15
8. She got the name Khlo’ Money from her French era.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Khloe and French traveled all over the world together.9 of 15
10. After French and Khloe split for the hundredth time, news broke that he was dating Sanaa Lathan.10 of 15
11. No one believed that French pulled the ultimate ’90s bae, but he did!Source:Instagram 11 of 15
12. And he wasn’t afraid to show it.Source:Instagram 12 of 15
13. A few months after Iggy Azalea’s public breakup with Nick Young, she was spotted getting cozy with French.13 of 15
14. It’s pretty clear the pair are more than friends.14 of 15
15. Take a pic on a yacht so you know it’s real.Source:Instagram 15 of 15
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours