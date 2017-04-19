SharifDKingShow DJ Cassidy ft. Grace, Lil Yachty – “Honor” (Video)

Where ever the party is, that’s usually where you can find Dj Cassidy. This time around Cassidy gives honor to the music world with “Grace”, his newest singing sensation. joining the party along with DJ CASSIDY and Grace is Lil Yachty taking the low key stance in the video surrounding by a bunch of beautiful women. That’s what “the Get down” looks like. DJ Cassidy’s “The Get Down Pt. 2” is set to premiere soon. Watch the video below.

