#SharifDKingShow G-Eazy & Kehlani – “Good Life” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
G Eazy & Kehlani Come together to show off the “Good Life.” The Good Life is always a big part of the  fast and furious lifestyle and g- eazy & Kehlani do a great job of displaying that in the video. If you haven’t gotten a chance to glance at The Fate Of The Furious, you should definitely make your way to watching the movie. For now, this video  will play as a great preview to the action packed  car sequel below.

 

