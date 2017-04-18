Wale Has Some Words About Kendrick Lamar!

The DMV rapper believes Kendrick Lamar is Top 5 in the game.
Kendrick one of the top five rappers of all time. As far as executing rap rhymes and telling a story, he’s one of the top five rappers of all time,” says Wale.
To me, this is no new information. Kendrick not only has a way with words, but the way he executes those words and delivers them. He is unstoppable with a mic in his hand and his words are beyond powerful. What else will we see K.Dot do?
Wale continues, “You don’t even know what he gon’ do,” the Smileemcee added. “If he feel like ‘I wanna do movies,’ he powerful enough and he got the streets […] three years from now we’re gonna be talking about top dog on some other s-it.”
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. MigosSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Lil Durk6 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. T.I.Source:Radio One 16 of 19
17. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours