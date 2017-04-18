Wale Has Some Words About Kendrick Lamar!

The DMV rapper believes Kendrick Lamar is Top 5 in the game.

Kendrick one of the top five rappers of all time. As far as executing rap rhymes and telling a story, he’s one of the top five rappers of all time,” says Wale.

To me, this is no new information. Kendrick not only has a way with words, but the way he executes those words and delivers them. He is unstoppable with a mic in his hand and his words are beyond powerful. What else will we see K.Dot do?

Wale continues, “You don’t even know what he gon’ do,” the Smileemcee added. “If he feel like ‘I wanna do movies,’ he powerful enough and he got the streets […] three years from now we’re gonna be talking about top dog on some other s-it.”

“I think @KendrickLamar’s one of the top 5 MCs” – @Wale 🙌 #REVOLThouse #WatchREVOLT A post shared by REVOLT TV (@revolttv) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

