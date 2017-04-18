JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

‘Fate Of The Furious’ Breaks Worldwide Record

Written By: justash

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

If you haven’t been to the movies in awhile, I have a film that you may want to check out. Something that is action packed, cars I can’t afford, and somehow these speed racers have turned into some type of CIA agents.

The Fate of The Furious broke worldwide box office records, making $532.5 million opening weekend.

“The long-running series, now in its eighth installment, got a big boost from foreign crowds. The action thriller earned $432.3 million internationally after bowing in 63 foreign markets. That helped offset declining domestic results. “The Fate of the Furious” opened to $100.2 million in North America, a sharp drop from “Furious 7’s” $147.2 million kick-off.

It’s a sign that a franchise built around muscle cars and odes to the importance of family is growing more global in scope. If it wants to continue to expand its audience as it inevitably ticks through future sequels, it will need to keep building a fan base in places like China. To that end, the Middle Kingdom turbocharged results. “The Fate of the Furious” racked up a massive $190 million in the Asian country, setting records for the biggest three-day opening weekend in history and the top debut for a Hollywood film in China. “Furious 7” ended its run with $390 million from China — a figure that “The Fate of the Furious” could match.

“I’m extrapolating, but based on the reviews and the buzz we’re getting from theaters, I think we can eclipse that,” said Duncan Clark, president of Universal Pictures International.” – Variety 

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , fate of the furious , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , opening weekend , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Breaks Worldwide Record

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 21 hours ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 24 hours ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 4 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 4 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 7 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 7 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 7 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 7 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 7 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 1 week ago
04.11.17
Photos