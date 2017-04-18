Carmelo Has A New Baby On The Way… But NOT With Lala!!!

We hear La La Anthony has a good reason for separating from her baller husband Carmelo Anthony — he reportedly knocked someone up.
According to TMZ, a dancer at a New York gentlemen’s club is six months pregnant with the Knicks star’s baby. She’s apparently looking for Melo to kick in for medical and child-care expenses.
Sources tell the site that the marriage had been on the rocks for a while, but this might have been the final straw.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Come on, Melo — you can do better than a stripper.
- Phil Jackson says he’s no good, his wife says he’s no good — maybe he’s no good.
- They’ve been married a long time. After a while, I thought maybe they were actually going to make it.
