Carmelo Has A New Baby On The Way… But NOT With Lala!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
We hear La La Anthony has a good reason for separating from her baller husband Carmelo Anthony — he reportedly knocked someone up.

According to TMZ, a dancer at a New York gentlemen’s club is six months pregnant with the Knicks star’s baby. She’s apparently looking for Melo to kick in for medical and child-care expenses.

Sources tell the site that the marriage had been on the rocks for a while, but this might have been the final straw.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Come on, Melo — you can do better than a stripper.
  • Phil Jackson says he’s no good, his wife says he’s no good — maybe he’s no good.
  • They’ve been married a long time. After a while, I thought maybe they were actually going to make it.
