TRUMP: Will Sign “Buy American, Hire American” EO

President Trump is poised to make good on a plank of his “America First” economic platform — he’ll sign the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order today (Tuesday).

Trump is expected to sign the order in a ceremony at Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It has two prongs:

It will tighten restrictions on H-1B foreign work visas, which many tech companies use to bring in lower-wage white-collar workers.

It will close loopholes federal agencies use to buy imported supplies.

The order will not affect H-2B visas, which apply to unskilled workers and which Trump’s various resorts use to staff service and cleaning positions. (USA Today)

