TRUMP: Will Sign “Buy American, Hire American” EO

President Trump is poised to make good on a plank of his “America First” economic platform — he’ll sign the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order today (Tuesday).
Trump is expected to sign the order in a ceremony at Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It has two prongs:
- It will tighten restrictions on H-1B foreign work visas, which many tech companies use to bring in lower-wage white-collar workers.
- It will close loopholes federal agencies use to buy imported supplies.
The order will not affect H-2B visas, which apply to unskilled workers and which Trump’s various resorts use to staff service and cleaning positions. (USA Today)
FAsho Thoughts:
- This is a win for college-educated American workers. Talented people with specific skill sets shouldn’t lose out on jobs to foreigners.
- This will probably add to the federal deficit, because American-produced goods often cost more, and agencies won’t be able to bargain hunt as freely.
- Of course Trump wouldn’t do anything that would hurt his own financial interests.
- Tech companies oppose this order. They say they import workers not because of cost, but because those jobs would otherwise go unfilled.
- This should be a no-brainer. Why can’t Congress get him legislation instead of making him sign an EO?
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet
11 photos Launch gallery
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet
1. Ouch.1 of 11
2. Get Out!2 of 11
3. DT time.3 of 11
4. Very Hunger Games-ish.4 of 11
5. Elmo and Cat In The Hat came from PBS to shade.5 of 11
6. Crickets.6 of 11
7. Parenting 101: Be Present.7 of 11
8. Facts!8 of 11
9. We’re living in the Twilight Zone.9 of 11
10. Too real to LOL.10 of 11
11. Questions that need answers.11 of 11
comments – Add Yours