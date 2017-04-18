Fasho Celebrity News
TRUMP: Will Sign “Buy American, Hire American” EO

Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
President Trump is poised to make good on a plank of his “America First” economic platform — he’ll sign the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order today (Tuesday).

Trump is expected to sign the order in a ceremony at Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It has two prongs:

  • It will tighten restrictions on H-1B foreign work visas, which many tech companies use to bring in lower-wage white-collar workers.
  • It will close loopholes federal agencies use to buy imported supplies.

The order will not affect H-2B visas, which apply to unskilled workers and which Trump’s various resorts use to staff service and cleaning positions. (USA Today)

FAsho Thoughts:

  • This is a win for college-educated American workers. Talented people with specific skill sets shouldn’t lose out on jobs to foreigners.
  • This will probably add to the federal deficit, because American-produced goods often cost more, and agencies won’t be able to bargain hunt as freely.
  • Of course Trump wouldn’t do anything that would hurt his own financial interests.
  • Tech companies oppose this order. They say they import workers not because of cost, but because those jobs would otherwise go unfilled.
  • This should be a no-brainer. Why can’t Congress get him legislation instead of making him sign an EO?
Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

 

Photos