Iyanla Vanzant On Why She Hasn’t Spoken To DMX Since His “Fix My Life” Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Iyanla Vanzant talks about the a new season of her show, “Fix My Life” on OWN. The season, she’s helping out Neffie, Keyshia Cole‘s sister, who worked her way into the hearts of viewers on Keyshia’s reality TV show. Iyanla explains why Neffie reached out to her, the crisis she was going through that many women deal with, and why her situation was unique. Iyanla also explains why she hasn’t spoken to DMX since their tumultuous time working together.

Plus, she talks about Evelyn Lozada‘s return to Basketball Wives, saying “a different Evelyn is going back to Basketball Wives” and working with ex-NBA wife Laura Govan, who was “reinventing herself.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

dmx , Evelyn Lozada , Fix my life , Iyanla Vanzant , keyshia cole , neffie

