Tyrese Gibson Apologizes After an Ill-Advised Attempt to Give Women Advice on Social Media

Well, well, well. Look who’s come around. After getting dragged mercilessly byand mucho others on social media, it’s no wonder that Tyrese Gibson is issuing a mea culpa.

Specifically, after the actor/singer posted some ill-advised comments earlier this week about the ways self-respecting women should conduct themselves, Tyrese is straight up apologizing.

In a rather long social media post, the” Fate of the Furious 8″ star admitted to misspeaking when he encouraged women against settling for a man and then accused “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women” for not having any standards during an interview with BET that was published Monday.

“You have women that are out here active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night,” he said in the interview. “Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on.”

Well, that was then. On Friday (after his dragging) his whole tone had changed.

Here’s what he wrote:

My mother taught me better than this….. lesson learned in life you will learn that It’s not always “what” you say, it’s the “how” we choose to say it. For the record I’m far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean….. My intentions were there but my delivery f*cking horrible…. And clearly all the way off…. And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies… Even after this apology…. Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me…. Time and consistency heals all wounds…. Although I’ve been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now.

I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me….. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words – Shit gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she’s not happy with the way I’ve conducted myself…. it’s crazy how non-public figures can say and do some really dumb shit and it will stay amongst your family and friends or local in your hood…. When you have been an entertainer for 15+ years the whole WORLD is literally watching you grow up & learn, bump your head, make mistakes and evolve as the world watches….

This is a real lesson learned… This is not just a regular IG post for me. I want to truly say that I’m sorry, I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I’m learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging…… This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better…

