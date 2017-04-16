Wissam Al Mana Says Goodbye to Estranged Wife Janet Jackson on His Website

has some parting words for his soon-to-be ex-wife,

The Qatari billionaire, 42, has a section titled “Love” on his website, which features a picture of Jackson, 50, along with a personal message to the singer following five years of marriage.

“To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the message reads. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

On the title page of his website, which E! reports has recently been changed, he has posted a quote from the Quran that hints at their recent split.

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah,” the scripture quote reads. “But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him — this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. — 3:186.”

