Regina King Producing a New Drama on the Atlanta Child Murders

Emmy-winning “American Crime” co-star Regina King has re-teamed with series creator John Ridley – (yes, that John Ridley, the one who doesn’t feel black women had or have a voice in the civil rights movement or the modern day black struggle, for that matter) – on a new project titled, “.”

For a bit of insight, read this article that Ridley penned a few years ago for Esquire to understand his disturbing mentally towards black people. And if that’s not enough, read EUR’s latest entry in which he defends his decision to shade black women cause he doesn’t date them. Dude is seriously mentally ill.

Meanwhile, King’s new drama centers on the Atlanta child murders, which has been set up at FX. King is set to star in the project as well as co-produce. The series is based on Kim Reid’s memoir “No Place Safe,” and inspired by her life story. ABC Signature Studios is producing, per Deadline.

Wendy Calhoun (Empire) is adapting the book, and will also serve as an executive producer with Ridley and fellow “American Crime” EP Michael McDonald, as well as Reina King and Regina King.

The Atlanta child murders occurred in Atlanta, GA from mid-1979 until May 1980. At least 28 black children, adolescents and young adults – mainly boys- were killed. ATL native Wayne Williams was arrested and convicted of two of the adult murders and sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

King’s series is part of an overall deal the actress recently inked with ABC Studios for her production company Royal Ties. King’s sister, Reina, serves as the company’s development executive.

Ridley is a frequent collaborator with McDonald. The duo executive produces Ridley’s upcoming limited series for Showtime/Sky Atlantic “Guerilla,” exec produced/co-starring Idris Elba. The film centers on an Indian woman who risked life and limb to defend black males.

