Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For Upcoming Movie About Flint

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Miracles From Heaven' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Queen Latifah and Jill Scott are heading back to Lifetime to share the story of a movement.

 

Queen Latifah and Jill Scott are returning to Lifetime, this time for a movie about the Flint Water Crisis.

The nation was deeply concerned about the crisis in Flint, Michigan, at the top of 2016 as we learned that politicans had allowed the tap water to be rendered undrinkable. We were shocked to learn how the local government had failed the community. But as the 2016 Presidential Election drew near, national attention was gradually drawn away from Flint–so much so that we were shocked the issue still hadn’t been resolved by December.

Now, Queen Latifah and Jill are calling attention to the matter again. Deadline.com reports that the divas will be starring in Flint, which centers on three women who demanded justice and safe drinking water for the community despite politicians actively working against them.

They will be starring alongside Betsy Brandt and Marin Ireland. Jill will be part of the central cast of women, and Latifah is set to play a fourth unnamed resident.

It’s unclear when the film will premiere at this time. However, Latifah will be pulling double duty for Flint as an executive producer.

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red Like Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah Is Starting New Series About Bible Stories

Jill Scott Teams Up With Hallmark For New Poetic Greeting Cards

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

12 photos Launch gallery

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Continue reading Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Flint , jill scott , Queen Latifah

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 9 hours ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 10 hours ago
04.16.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 3 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 5 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 5 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 5 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 5 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 1 week ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 1 week ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Photos