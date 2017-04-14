SharifDkingShow Lil Durk Ft. Meek Mill – “Young Niggas” (Video)

Lil Durk Taps Meek Mill to rep hard over the London On Da Track Production. Watch the visual as Durk and Meek Link up and ride out with their crew. Peep the “Young Niggas” visual below.
Lil Durk and Dej Loaf [PHOTOS]
3 photos Launch gallery
Lil Durk and Dej Loaf [PHOTOS]
1. First time Lil Durk and Dej Loaf met each other.1 of 3
2. Dej Loaf kissing Lil DurkSource:Instagram 2 of 3
3. Lil Durk and Dej Loaf kiss on 106 and PartySource:Instagram 3 of 3
