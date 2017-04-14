Music & Entertainment
#SharifDkingShow Lil Durk Ft. Meek Mill – “Young Niggas” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 34 mins ago
Lil Durk Taps Meek Mill to rep hard over the London On Da Track Production. Watch the visual as Durk and Meek Link up and ride out with their crew.  Peep the “Young Niggas” visual below.

 

 

Lil Durk and Dej Loaf [PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Lil Durk and Dej Loaf [PHOTOS]

Lil Durk and Dej Loaf [PHOTOS]

 

101.1 The Wiz , HIP-HOP , lil durk , London On Da Track , Meek Mill , rap , Sharif D. King Show , VIDEO , Wiz Fans , wiz loud , wiz nation cincy , Young Niggas

Photos