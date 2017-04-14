Black Tony Says TMZ Won’t Leave Him Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley because he wants to move stuff into his house, because the Rent-A-Center people came and took his stuff since Black Tony hasn’t paid them. Plus, he says TMZ is outside of his apartment and won’t let up since he and his girl broke up.

