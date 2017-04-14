The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says TMZ Won’t Leave Him Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley because he wants to move stuff into his house, because the Rent-A-Center people came and took his stuff since Black Tony hasn’t paid them. Plus, he says TMZ is outside of his apartment and won’t let up since he and his girl broke up.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

