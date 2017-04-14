6LACK On How Battle Rapping Prepared Him For Songwriting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rapper 6LACK has enjoyed a steady growing success as of late; his project, “Free 6LACK” is one of the hottest projects out in the streets right now, and he’s about to go on tour with The Weeknd. He talks about his popular song, “Problems,” and the ideas behind it. 6LACK also talks about being prepared for artistry with his battle rapping roots, and the deal with Flo Rida that is one of the reasons he called his EP “Free 6LACK.”

Plus, he talks about his newborn baby, and how she has brought him different perspective and extra motivation but no drastic change in his life. 6LACK also reveals the legendary artist that he is dying to collaborate with. Then, in a rapid-fire round, he talks about the last thing that made him laugh out loud, last thing he googled, his first outlandish purchase since the money got good, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

