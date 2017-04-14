Bomb Strike Killed Dozens Of Isis Fighters

Fasho Celebrity News
The U.S. military’s 11-ton “Mother of All Bombs” that was dropped on Afghanistan yesterday destroyed an ISIS base and killed 36 fighters, according to the Afghan defense ministry.

The bombing targeted a network of tunnels and caves used by ISIS and no civilians were in the area. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the use of the weapon saying, “This is not the war on terror, but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons.” (Washington Post)

  • 36 doesn’t sound like a lot considering how big the bomb was.
  • The U.S. military insists it was the right time to use the bomb because it destroyed an entire network of tunnels and caves.
  • The Afghan military was not given advanced notice of the MOAB, but they knew the U.S. might use it.
