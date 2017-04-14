Bomb Strike Killed Dozens Of Isis Fighters

The U.S. military’s 11-ton “Mother of All Bombs” that was dropped on Afghanistan yesterday destroyed an ISIS base and killed 36 fighters, according to the Afghan defense ministry.
The bombing targeted a network of tunnels and caves used by ISIS and no civilians were in the area. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the use of the weapon saying, “This is not the war on terror, but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons.” (Washington Post)
Fasho Thoughts:
- 36 doesn’t sound like a lot considering how big the bomb was.
- The U.S. military insists it was the right time to use the bomb because it destroyed an entire network of tunnels and caves.
- The Afghan military was not given advanced notice of the MOAB, but they knew the U.S. might use it.
#WaterForFlint: Celebs Give Back To The City In Crisis In Amazing Ways
10 photos Launch gallery
#WaterForFlint: Celebs Give Back To The City In Crisis In Amazing Ways
1. Aretha Franklin1 of 10
2. The Game2 of 10
3. Kem3 of 10
4. Big Sean4 of 10
5. Meek Mill5 of 10
6. Cher6 of 10
7. Jimmy Fallon7 of 10
8. Pearl Jam8 of 10
9. Eminem9 of 10
10. Wiz Khalifa10 of 10
comments – Add Yours