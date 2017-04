Large Blaze Destroyed Part Of Bellagio Roof In Las Vegas

It wasn’t just neon lights lighting up the Las Vegas strip last night.

A massive fire broke out on the roof of the Bellagio resort and casino just before 11 p.m. Emergency crews say the blaze was confined to an exterior portion of the roof and there was no need to evacuate guests. Meanwhile outside, onlookers watched and traffic came to a standstill, which made it tougher for firefighters to reach the hotel.

The fire was put out after about an hour. There were no reports of injuries. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fasho Thoughts:

Usually it’s the Bellagio’s fountain show that attracts onlookers.

Maybe they could have used the fountains to put out the fire.

It’s pretty amazing that no one had to be evacuated. The last thing a Vegas casino wants is to make people leave the tables.