Lebron James Previews Kendrick Lamar’s New ‘DAMN’ Album & It Sounds Lit AF [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty


That new Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN drops tonight but it looks like Lebron James got a early copy. LeBron James unleashes some fiery snippets from the highly-anticipated album.

On Thursday (April 13), the Cleveland Cavaliers star aired portions of the follow-up to 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly on Instagram Stories. “Uh oh,” he wrote. “Appreciate the love KDot and Top Dog! Playoff vibe.”

Then, he appeared to play a sequence of lines from “ELEMENT.,” the fourth track on DAMN. “Bitch, all my grandmas dead,” raps Kendrick. “So ain’t nobody praying for me, I’m on your head.”

@kingjames plays some unreleased #Kendrick 🔥🔥🔥 (@alldefmusic)

A post shared by All Def Digital (@alldefdigital) on

Photos