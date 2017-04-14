SharifDKingShow Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – “Gang Up” (Video)

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack seems to be working just as hard on the music portion as they did on the movie sequel. Thugger Thugger, Tity Boi, Khalifa & PNB Rock “Gang Up” at the race tracks to create some fire, surrounded by fast cars and a unforgetable scenery. Watch The Hip hop cast bring “Gang Up” to life in the video below.
SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman
SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman
1. Some fans weren’t shocked when they heard the ‘fake news’ that Tyrese’s wife isn’t black.1 of 8
2. We can feel the eye-roll coming from this tweet.2 of 8
3. Hell hath no fury like Black Twitter.3 of 8
4. Some just not here for Mrs. Gibson.4 of 8
5. LOL.5 of 8
6. Shady boots.6 of 8
7. Yikes.7 of 8
8. The people want Baby Boy Jody back.8 of 8
