Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – “Gang Up” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack seems to be working just as hard on the music portion as they did on the movie sequel. Thugger Thugger, Tity Boi, Khalifa & PNB Rock “Gang Up” at the race tracks to create some fire, surrounded by fast cars and a unforgetable scenery.  Watch The Hip hop cast bring “Gang Up” to life in the video below.

 

 

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

8 photos Launch gallery

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – “Gang Up” (Video)

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , 2 Chainz , fate of the furious , Gang Up , HIP-HOP , On Air With Sharif D. King , PNB rock , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , soundtrack , The Big Wiz Station , The Fate of The Furious , VIDEO , wiz khalifa , wiz loud , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com , Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 3 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 3 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 5 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 5 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 1 week ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Photos