#SharifDKingShow Lil Durk Ft. Moneybagg Yo – "Uzi" (Video)

Posted 2 hours ago
Lil durk leaks his “Uzi” video featuring Moneybagg Yo off his “Love Songs for the streets” project. Durk has been unloading videos back to back lately. In this visual, You can catch YFN Lucci and Young thug alongside Lil Durk enjoying the exotic woman at the strip club. Watch the “Uzi” Video below.

 

 

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

 

