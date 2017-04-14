SharifDKingShow Lil Durk Ft. Moneybagg Yo – “Uzi” (Video)

Lil durk leaks his “Uzi” video featuring Moneybagg Yo off his “Love Songs for the streets” project. Durk has been unloading videos back to back lately. In this visual, You can catch YFN Lucci and Young thug alongside Lil Durk enjoying the exotic woman at the strip club. Watch the “Uzi” Video below.
