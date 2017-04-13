Uncategorized
CNN Commentator Compares Donald Trump to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Bettmann / Getty


While Donald Trump rose to the office of the U.S. Presidency from his auspicious start as a Republican presidential candidate turned nominee, political strategist Jeffrey Lord’s prominence at CNN increased as well. Hence why the former Reagan administration official has become a staple of the cable news channel‘s various programs, Real Time with Bill Maher, and other outlets. That, and why he’s had enough time Skype-ing into the network’s panel shows to say and do ridiculous things — like comparing Trump to Martin Luther King Jr.

“President Trump is the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” he said at one point in a segment concerning the former’s recent threat to stop insurance payments for Obamacare. “When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the Civil Rights bill because he said it wasn’t popular, he didn’t have the votes for it, etc. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put the pressure on.” Lord would have kept talking, but fellow panelist Symone Sanders — whose initial facial reaction remained unchanged for most of his explanation — couldn’t stay silent any longer.

“Oh Jeffrey,” she said. “You do understand that Dr. King was marching for Civil Rights because people that looked like me were being beaten. Dogs were being sicked on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize winner — to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

