Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

13-Year-Old Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself on Instagram Live

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Source: Carl Court / Getty


ATLANTA — A teen is dead after he accidentally shot himself while his friends watched on Instagram Live, according to WXIA.

“I heard a big boom,” his mother Shaniqua Stephens said. “I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what.”

Stephens had just watched her 13-year-old son, Malachi Hemphill, take out the trash Monday evening when she heard the gunshot.

She rushed upstairs with her daughter to find her son in pool of blood. His phone was still streaming on Instagram Live.

“We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood,” Stephens told the station. “My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”

The teen was live on Instagram holding a gun when it suddenly went off. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“There was about 40 to 50 kids outside,” she said. “I guess these were the kids that were watching on live that live in the area. I guess when it happened they just ran over here.”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Carl Court and Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

accidental , death , gun , Instagram , live , shot

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 3 hours ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 3 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 3 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 3 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 3 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 3 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 4 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 5 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 5 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 1 week ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Photos