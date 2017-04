SisQó Salutes LeBron James with the “LeBron Song”

If you’ve always wanted to hear SisQó repurpose one of his hits to make a case for LeBron James being the NBA’s MVP, now’s your chance.

In a bit on “The Herd” this week, SisQo did just that, to the tune of the “Thong Song.”

In it, he makes an MVP case for the King, listing reasons why Steph Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and others aren’t deserving along the way.



