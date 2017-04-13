Tory Lanez Arrested

Things aren’t looking too good when it comes to 24 year old Canadian 90’s sampler king singer, Tory Lanez.
When pulled over for a traffic stop, the singer didn’t have a valid license and things just went down hill from there.
“…Canadian hip-hop singer was pulled over by Miramar PD in South Florida for a problem with the tags on his ride, but cops say they discovered he didn’t have a valid drivers’ license, and DID have a small amount of weed and the gun.
The concealed weapon charge is a felony, so that’s gonna sting. The others are misdemeanor traffic tickets.
Lanez was released after posting $1,000 bond.” – TMZ
