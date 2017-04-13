BREAKING: U.S. Drops “Mother Of All Bombs” In Afghanistan

Photo by

BREAKING: U.S. Drops “Mother Of All Bombs” In Afghanistan

Posted 4 hours ago
Operation 'Euphrates Shield' against Daesh

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The US military has dropped an enormous bomb in Afghanistan, according to four US military officials with direct knowledge of the mission.

A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday, the sources said.
The MOAB is also known as the “mother of all bombs.” A MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb.
The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, according to the military sources.
They said the target was an ISIS tunnel and cave complex as well as personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province. READ MORE
Afghanistan , ISIS

Photos